Campbell County Parks and Rec schedule for February

Campbell County Parks and Rec February 2023 Events
Campbell County Parks and Rec has numerous events upcoming in February! To learn more about the events and how to register, please visit the Parks and Rec and follow us on social media.
The events are the following:
Adult Co-ed Open Gym Volleyball
Now through March 27th, 2023, 7 P.M. – 9 P.M.
William Campbell Middle School (474 William Campbell Drive).
Adult co-ed volleyball is being held at the William Campbell Middle School every Monday night beginning at 7 P.M.
The open gym volleyball will cost $25.00 for the entire session.
Adult Basketball Open Gym
Now through March 2023, 8 P.M. – 10 P.M.
Concord Elementary School Gymnasium (9339 Village Highway).
Come out on Monday nights for open gym basketball games. The games are on a first come, first play basis. Best of all, they are completely free!
Adult Pickleball Open Gym
March 2nd, 2023 through April 27th 2023, 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.
Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium (501 Leesville Road).
Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options.
Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog
There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.
Youth Soccer Registration
Now through February 24th.
Online.
Participants must register and play in their school district: Brookneal, Concord, Brookville, or Rustburg. U6, U8, U10, U12, U15, and U18 teams are available.
The permissible ages for soccer are from 4-18, with a $75.00 charge for each registrant. If more than one child is registered in the same household, the cost for the second child will be $70.00, and each additional child will be $65.00.
Register through our website:
https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog
Ladies Fitness Class
Now through April 27th, 2023. Classes are held every Monday and Wednesday at 7 P.M.
Rustburg Elementary School Gym (25 Webs Way).
Join Melanie Turpin for sessions of low-impact, fat-burning, metabolism boosting aerobics. Classes are filled with great music, fun, and fellowship!
