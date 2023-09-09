Campbell County Rabies Clinic Sept. 9

RUSTBURG, VA – Campbell County Animal Control, in conjunction with Lynchburg Humane Society Spay/Neuter Clinic, will hold a drive-through Rabies Clinic on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Campbell County Animal Control Facility, located at 194 Dennis Riddle Drive in Rustburg.

The rabies vaccine (and distemper/parvo) will be given at a cost of $15.00 each (cash only). You do not have to be a resident of Campbell County to participate.



Citizens should keep their animals in their vehicle. A veterinarian will give the vaccinations to the animals in the vehicle. Lines will form in the large parking lot south of the Campbell County Technical Center. To participate, please download the Rabies Clinic Information Form, or request one in person at the Campbell County Animal Control Facility prior to the vaccination clinic.

Staff will strive to serve all those in line before 11:00 a.m. All dogs and cats in Campbell County are required to be vaccinated for rabies starting at four months of age. An animal’s first rabies shot is good for one (1) year. Subsequent rabies vaccinations given close to expiration date are good for three (3) years. If your animal has had a previous rabies vaccination, please bring the old certificate for proof. You must have proof of prior vaccination to get the three-year vaccination.

On the day of the Rabies Clinic, rabies certificates will not be distributed. Animal Control will email certificates to those with email; those without will receive one through standard mail.

It is important to save your copy of the vaccination certificate. In order to purchase a dog license in Campbell County, you are required to present a current rabies certificate to the Campbell County Treasurer. Dog licenses are required by the end of January for the current year. For more information, contact Animal Control Officer Benny David at (434) 821-4416, or via email at jbdavid@campbellcountyva.gov