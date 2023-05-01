Campbell County robbery suspect in custody

Campbell County Deputies responded to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell HW for an armed robbery where the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash. Sheriff’s officials figured out the suspect was Brandon Keith Hall of Lynchburg and they arrested him without incident for robbery and use of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Here is more from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

On 1/5/23, Campbell County Deputies responded to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell HW for an armed robbery. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. A suspect was developed as a result of our investigation. Brandon Keith Hall of Lynchburg was subsequently arrested without incident and held in the Amherst County Jail without bond. Hall was charged with the following charges:

Robbery

Use of firearm by a convicted felon

Please contact The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 if you have information regarding Brandon Keith Hall.

Community members can also leave a tip online here or through the P3 app on mobile devices.

Any further information for this case will be sent out by an addendum to this press release.