Campbell County School Board considers resolution banning “divisive concepts”

The Campbell County School Board is considering a resolution that would ban “inherently divisive concepts” in schools, in line with Governor Youngkin’s education agenda. Superintendent Bobby Johnson commented on the Morningline:

Some school divisions have pushed back against the agenda, which also includes a tip line to let parents share concerns about curriculum. Johnson says he’s not too concerned about that:

The Campbell County School Board heard from parents last night both for and against the proposal. School Board members will take this month to review the superintendent’s resolution proposal. They will vote on it at the next school board meeting in April.