Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigates Hyland Heights Preschool threat

On 2-29-24, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11452 Wards Rd (Hyland Heights Church Preschool) for a threatening phone call. A school representative called 911 advising the dispatch center that they had received a threatening phone call from a Kentucky phone number. The male on the line stated “Somebody was going to shoot up the school.”

The school immediately locked down the entire facility along with the upper church building. Campbell County Deputies arrived at the scene soon after this and cleared both the school and the main church, room by room ensuring they were secure. The on scene supervisor made contact with the school administrator and they stated that all the children were present and accounted for.

The Campbell County Investigations Division responded to the scene and will be investigating this case. If you have any detailed information about this investigation, please contact Investigator Jake Wade at 434-266-4119 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.