Campbell County Sheriff’s Office: No gun at Rustburg High School dance

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating reports of a gun at a weekend high school dance. Deputies got the call just after 9 o’clock Saturday night about a student in possession of a firearm at a dance at Rustburg High School. Deputies determined that no one at the high school had a firearm, but they say they’re now working with the Campbell County School Administration to investigate more.

Here is the entire news release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office: On 2-11-23, at 9:05 PM the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received a call that there was a student at the Rustburg High School dance allegedly in possession of a firearm. Deputies at the scene conducted an investigation. It was determined that no one at the high school was in possession of a firearm. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Campbell County School Administration on this incident. This is an active and ongoing case and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division will be further investigating.

If anyone has any information about this case please contact Investigator J.M Wade at 434-266-4119 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 if you have seen or have information regarding this case. Community members can also leave a tips online here or through the P3 app on mobile devices.