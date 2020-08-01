Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspect

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man they say stole a large amount of computer equipment from the Computer Exchange on Timberlake Road back in October. They say he was with another man who’s been identified as Christopher Thacker of Albermarle County. The two are suspected of committing crimes in Albermarle County, Buckingham County, and Campbell County while driving a Blue 2015 Ford Explorer. The man is possibly known as “Tim”, and has been known to frequent the Charlottesville, Va