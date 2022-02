The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Lewis Allen Eyler, who’s wanted for allegedly stealing a stored vehicle from a local towing service’s impound lot. The vehicle is a dark green 1997 Toyota 4-Runner. Eyler is wanted for Grand Larceny, Property Damage, and Trespassing. He’s also the man accused of starting multiple brush fires in Bedford County last weekend by driving with a flat tire.