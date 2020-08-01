Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seeks wanted woman

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance with the search for wanted suspect, Lea Stratton.



Lea Stratton, age 38, is wanted for two (2) counts of Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny and Petit Larceny. Stratton is described as a white female, with green eyes and brown hair, approximately 5’6″ tall, and weighing 160 pounds.



Stratton is also wanted in Halifax County for Breaking and Entering and two (2) counts of Trespassing.



Please contact The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 if you have seen or have information regarding Stratton’s location. Community members can also leave a tip online at P3 Tips or through the P3 app on mobile devices.



Any further information will be released as an addendum.