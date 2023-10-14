Campbell County suspects may be part of South American Theft Group

The Campbell County Sheriff’s office arrested three men they believe may be part of the South American Theft Group which is classified as a Transnational Theft Group.

Deputies went to a home on Logan Lane Saturday afternoon for a report of breaking and entering. They found three men in dark clothes and masks at the rear door attempting to break in. Police captured two of them and a third man they believe was was involved. They’re all being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond.

Another suspect got away.

Here is more information from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

On 10/14/2023, around 12:40 p.m., The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Logan Lane (Timberlake Area) in reference to a possible B&E in progress. The description that the deputies were given on the suspects were three males wearing all dark clothing.

Deputies arrived at the scene and when they went to the rear of the residence, there were three males at the rear door attempting to manipulate it. The males were all dressed in dark clothing and wearing surgical masks. All three males males fled from the deputies, two were immediately captured, the other male fled through the complex and later it was determined that he was picked up from the Walmart on Timberlake Rd possibly in a newer model Silver Jeep.

When other deputies responded to the area of the scene searching for the other subject, another male was detained that matched the description and it was later determined that he was also involved with this incident.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called and is investigating this incident with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. We have received information that these individuals are possibly part of the South American Theft Group which is classified as a Transnational Theft Group.

The individual that was not captured at the scene, was wearing dark clothing and may have left the area in a newer model Silver Jeep. We do not know the individual’s name or where he is residing. The suspect appeared to be from Hispanic descent. There is no verifiable information that this individual is a threat to our community.

This investigation is currently on-going and any further information will be released in a subsequent press release. If you have any information related to this case, please contact Investigator Mike Bryant at 434-332-9707. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

All three of the suspects are being held at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Jail with no bond.

Edison Solar-Buitrago 31 years of age was charged with the following charges

• 18.2-460(E) intentionally destroy, deface or damage property more than $1000.00

• 18.2-22/18.2-137 Conspire to intentionally destroy, deface, or damage property more than $1000.00

• 18.2-22/18.2-91 Conspire to break and enter in the daytime the dwelling house.

Marlon Alex Salazar Hernandez Torroledo 45 years of age

• 18.2-460(E) intentionally destroy, deface or damage property more than $1000.00

• 18.2-22/18.2-137 Conspire to intentionally destroy, deface, or damage property more than $1000.00

• 18.2-22/18.2-91 Conspire to break and enter in the daytime the dwelling house.

Nelson Augusto Munoz Gomez 50 years of age.

• 18.2-460(E) intentionally destroy, deface or damage property more than $1000.00

• 18.2-22/18.2-137 Conspire to intentionally destroy, deface, or damage property more than $1000.00

• 18.2-22/18.2-91 Conspire to break and enter in the daytime the dwelling house.