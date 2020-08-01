Candlelight vigil remembers Samantha Robinson; suspects still sought

Community members gathered last night for a vigil for 28-year-old Samantha Robinson, who was killed Thursday afternoon in Lynchburg when a stray bullet hit the car she was driving on 12th Street. Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison:

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema:

Her mother describes Samantha as a “good, beautiful soul. Smiling, laughing all of the time and was the life of the party.”

The LPD is looking for three men to question in connection with her death:

Dia Montae Cedrik Taylor, 19, of Lynchburg, who also has an outstanding arrest warrant for a probation violation on firearms charges unrelated to this incident

Najiee J’hode Turner, 20, of Lynchburg

Leondre Tymere Strange, 19, of Lynchburg

Bethany Harrison is asking the community to come forward with information:

If anyone has any information on where these individuals are located, please call 911 or Crimestoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.