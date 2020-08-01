Candlelight vigil remembers Samantha Robinson; suspects still sought

Community members gathered last night for a vigil for 28-year-old Samantha Robinson, who was killed Thursday afternoon in Lynchburg when a stray bullet hit the car she was driving on 12th Street. Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison:
Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema:
Her mother describes Samantha as a “good, beautiful soul. Smiling, laughing all of the time and was the life of the party.”
The LPD is looking for three men to question in connection with her death:
- Dia Montae Cedrik Taylor, 19, of Lynchburg, who also has an outstanding arrest warrant for a probation violation on firearms charges unrelated to this incident
- Najiee J’hode Turner, 20, of Lynchburg
- Leondre Tymere Strange, 19, of Lynchburg
Bethany Harrison is asking the community to come forward with information:
If anyone has any information on where these individuals are located, please call 911 or Crimestoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.