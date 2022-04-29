CASA’s Annual Shoe Sale will be its last

A popular Lynchburg event is coming to an end. CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, has announced that this year’s Annual Shoe Sale will be its last. Executive Director Alison Stronza says it was a difficult decision:

The final CASA Shoe Sale is Saturday, April 30th at the Heritage United Methodist Church gymnasium, with more than 5,000 pairs of shoes for sale at $10 per pair. You can find out more at CVCASA.org.

Here is more information from CASA:

Shop A Little, Help A Child

JOIN US FOR LYNCHBURG’S FAVORITE SHOPPING TRADITION – THE CASA SHOE SALE!

April 29-30, 2022

Heritage United Methodist Church

Consolidated Shoe Company is donating brand new women’s shoes to CASA and they will be on sale for only $10/pair. Consolidated Shoe Company has been donating shoes to CASA for 23 years and we are grateful for their continued support year after year.

Pre-sale VIP tickets are SOLD OUT for Friday night from 6-7 pm but are still available for Saturday morning from 8-8:30 am. General admission starts at 8:30 am Saturday morning and will be sold at the door for a $5 cash donation. After 9 am (and until the event ends at 3pm), general admission will be free. See below for the full details.

All funds raised at the Shoe Sale help us provide a voice to children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Come help us make this final Shoe Sale a big success for the children of Central Virginia!GETTICKETSVOLUNTEER

VIP TICKET DETAILS:

Pre-Sale Friday Night VIP – $100. Only 20 tickets available. Get in before anyone else from 6pm to 7pm Friday night, April 29, and shop with a personal assistant who will help you find your sizes and help you carry your shoes. You will have one hour to shop with only 19 other shoppers. Beat the crowd and get the best selection! 100% of your ticket purchase is a tax-deductible donation. Tickets are limited and only available in advance.

Pre-Sale Saturday Morning VIP – $50. Only 20 tickets available. Get in before the big crowd first thing Saturday morning, April 30, at 8:00am. You will get a 30 minute head start with only 19 other shoppers. You will also get a personal assistant that will help you find your sizes and help you carry your shoes (note: the personal assistant will stay with you for 30 minutes). The general admission crowd will enter at 8:30am. 100% of your ticket purchase is a tax-deductible donation. Tickets are limited and only available in advance.

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET DETAILS:

General Admission – Saturday, April 30: $5 cash donation at the door (cash only please) starting at 8:30am. No tickets sold in advance for general admission. Free admission starting at 9:00am and until the event ends at 3pm.