Cast your vote! Lynchburg Area Veterans Council competes for $10,000 grant

The Lynchburg Area Veterans Council is one of three finalists for a $10,000 grant from Homes For Heroes Foundation.

Veterans Council President Tom Current says the money would go toward helping veterans who are in the process of finding a permanent home:

Homes for Heroes is celebrating our 20th year of giving back to heroes this year. We recently hit one of our campaign milestones by giving over $1 Million in grants to heroes in need through the Homes for Heroes Foundation. To commemorate these extraordinary milestones, the Foundation has pledged to award at least 20 grants in 2022!

Now, we would like your help in selecting a nonprofit to be a recipient of one of these $10,000 grants.

Here’s how you can vote:

CONSIDER: From the logos shown below, identify the nonprofit you believe should receive a $10,000 grant from the Homes for Heroes Foundation CHOOSE: Select the name of your preferred nonprofit from the drop down menu SUBMIT: Click the “Submit” button

That’s it! The nonprofit that receives the most votes by Monday February 28, 2022 will receive a $10,000 grant. So, make sure to share this page with your friends and ask them to cast their vote as well! The winner will be announced on our Facebook page in March.

All of the local nonprofits below provide support and benefits to military/veteran heroes and their families when in dire need of housing or emergency financial support.

Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center provides transition and employment assistance, behavioral health and wellness, supportive services, connection to community resources, and safe event space for veterans, military members and their families.

VeteransCenter.org

Veterans Center of North Texas

The Veterans Center of North Texas connects Veterans with qualified service providers that can address each Veteran’s specific needs. The Veterans Center of North Texas takes the burden of finding a qualified service provider of the Veteran. This enables the Veteran to focus on resolving their issues and improving their quality of life.

VeteransCenterOfNorthTexas.org