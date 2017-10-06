Pork Loin with Gravy
F&L Market has whole, bone-in pork loin for $1.79. This is a perfect recipe for it!
Ingredients:
- 2 & 1/2 to 3 lb pork loin, trimmed of all visible fat
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp ground ginger
- 1/8 tsp dried thyme
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1 tbs vegetable oil
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 tbs lemon juice
- 3 tsp soy sauce
- 3 tbs cornstarch
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- Season the pork loin lightly with salt. In a small bowl combine the garlic powder, ginger, dried thyme, and black pepper. Rub the seasoning over the surface of the pork loin.
- In a skillet heat the oil and brown the pork loin on all sides. Transfer the pork to the crock pot. Combine the chicken broth, lemon juice, and soy sauce; pour over the pork loin.
- Cover and cook on low heat for 8 to 10 hours, or on high for 4 to 5.
- After cooking, transfer the roast to a platter and keep warm.
- To make the gravy, pour the liquid from the crock pot into a measuring cup. Skim off the fat. Measure two cups of the liquid, adding water if needed. Transfer to a sauce pan reserving 1/2 cup of the liquid.
- Stir the cornstarch into the reserved liquid, then stir into the liquid in the sauce pan. Heat, stirring frequently, until the gravy is thick. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if needed. Serve the roast with the gravy.
Bacon BBQ Chicken Bombs
F&L Market has the most fantastic Thick Sliced Market Style Bacon for $3.99 a lb – the perfect ingredient for these BBQ Chicken Bombs!
Ingredients:
- 5 boneless skinless chicken breasts or 10 fillets
- 5 jalapenos, de-seeded, sliced in half lengthwise
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- salt and pepper to taste
- 20 slices bacon
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
Instructions:
- If using chicken breasts, cut them lengthwise into thin fillets, each fillet will make one bomb.
- Pound the chicken fillets between parchment paper until about ¼ inch thin.
- Season each with salt and pepper.
- Wash jalapenos, cut stem off, slice lengthwise, remove seeds and clean out center.
- Rinse jalapenos a second time.
- In a mixing bowl, mix cream cheese and chedder cheese until well blended.
- Fill each jalapeno half with about 1 Tbs or little more of cheese mixture.
- Place filled jalapeno half, cheese side down on chicken fillets and roll chicken around jalapeno.
- It doesn’t always close the way you think it should. No worries! The bacon will pull it all together.
- Wrap 2 pieces of bacon (one at a time) tightly around the rolled chicken, start at one end, wrap half the fillet and finish the 2nd half with the other piece of bacon, and tuck bacon into itself to seal ends closed.
- You do not need toothpicks, because it all comes together in the cooking process.
FOR OVEN VERSION:
- Preheat oven to 400 degree and place chicken bombs on a foil lined baking sheet.
- Bake for 20 minutes, turning once to help cook the bacon.
- *I suggest to change baking sheets/pans in order to loose some of the bacon fat.
- Reduce heat to 375 degree, line another baking sheet or pan, and place chicken bombs in a new one.
- Brush each chicken bomb with barbecue sauce, then use a spatula to flip them over to the other side, and brush the tops with more sauce and return to the oven for 5-6 minutes.
- Remove from oven, brush on more sauce, and place under broil setting for a few minutes so bacon can crisp completely, and the chicken is totally cooked through.
- Remove from the oven and let sit for at least 10 minutes before serving.
- Slice into ½-1 inch slices and enjoy!
Smothered Philly Cheese Cubed Steak
Ingredients:
- 2 lb cubed sirloin steak
- 2-3 tsp Montreal or Chicago steak seasoning
- Teriyaki sauce
- Olive oil
- 1 large green bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
- 1 jumbo sweet onion, sliced into thin wedges
- 1 tsp garlic salt
- ½ tsp red pepper flakes or black pepper
- 12 slices mozzarella cheese
- 6 toasted garlic-butter hoagie rolls
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to broil. Have nearby a large sheet pan lightly spritzed with cooking spray.
- Season the cubed steak on both sides with steak seasoning. Adjust the amount to your taste. Sprinkle each piece on both sides with a few dashes of Teriyaki sauce.
- Heat a few drizzles of olive oil in a large grill pan or skillet. Add the seasoned steak to the skillet.
- Brown on both sides, cooking for around 2 minutes each side, depending on thickness then remove to the baking sheet.
- Add the green pepper and onion to the skillet. Season with garlic salt and red pepper flakes. Adjust the amount to your taste. Cook until beginning to soften and brown leaving crisp tender.
- Top the steaks evenly with the green pepper and onion then cover each steak with 2 pieces of mozzarella cheese.
- Place into the oven under the broiler until the cheese is bubbly, melted and browned.
- Rest for 5 minutes then serve on toasted garlic butter hoagie rolls.
Slow Cooker Broccoli Beef
F & L has london broil on sale for $2.89 a pound. That cut works great for this Asian inspired meal!
Ingredients:
- 1.5 pounds London Broil steak, thinly sliced and chopped into 2 inch pieces
- 1 cup beef broth
- ⅔ cup low sodium soy sauce
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ¼ teaspoon red chili flakes (optional)
- 5 cups broccoli florets
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch + 4 tablespoons cold water
Directions:
- Grease the inside of a slow cooker. Add steak, beef broth, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic, and chili flakes. Cover and cook on high for 2-3 hours or low 4-5 hours.
- Minutes before serving, uncover the slow cooker. In a small bowl, whisk corn starch and water until dissolved. Add to slow cooker and stir. Cover and allow to cook another 20-25 minutes.
- I put the broccoli in for the last 30 mins and allow to cook.
- Serve over brown rice or riced cauliflower.
One Pan Brown Sugar Pork & Apples
F & L Market has Assorted Pork Chops for $1.89 a pound. Give this fall classic a try! It works great with Splenda Brown Sugar blend if you are watching your sugar.
Ingredients:
- 1 1-1/2 to 2-1/2 pound pork tenderloin
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 3 tablespoons oil
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons apple juice
- 2 medium apples, sliced into wedges
Instructions:
- Season pork with salt and pepper on all sides. Drizzle oil into a large skillet and bring to medium heat on the stove.
- Stir together brown sugar, dijon mustard, garlic, and apple juice. Rub mixture all over pork using your fingertips.
- Cook pork in preheated and oiled pan, turning every 2-3 minutes to ensure even cooking. After about 10 minutes, add apples and cook until tender and pork is white through the middle (there shouldn’t be any pink left).
- Serve immediately and garnish with fresh parsley or thyme.
Southern Slow Steaks
F & L Market has Beef Top Round Steaks on sale for $3.79 a pound this week. Serve these amazingly tender steaks with mashed potatoes, over egg noodles, or brown rice for a delicious Southern Slow Steak dinner!
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds top round sirloin steaks, cut into 3″ or 4″ pieces
- 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 1 teaspoon pepper, or to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder (optional)
- ½ teaspoon onion powder (optional)
- 1 beef bouillon cube, or 1 teaspoon beef broth paste
- 3 cups water (separated)
- ¼ cup unbleached or all-purpose flour
Instructions:
- Cut steaks into 3″ or 4″ pieces and sprinkle with the salt and pepper.
- Place the olive oil in a large pan over high heat. When the oil is hot add half of the steaks. Brown thoroughly on each side, remove from pan and put them in the slow cooker. Repeat with the other steaks.
- Pour 2 cups of water in the hot pan along with the bouillon cube or beef broth paste. Reduce heat to medium high.
- Pour 1 cup of water, the flour, garlic powder & onion powder in a container with a lid and shake until the flour is dissolved. Slowly add the flour & water mixture to the hot pan. Stir constantly until the broth thickens. Pour gravy over the steaks in the slow cooker.
- Cover with the lid and cook for 4 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low. Steaks are done when fork tender.
Coca Cola Pulled Pork
F&L Market has Whole Boston Butt $1.49 and Coca Cola is 2 for $3.00. This is a delicious way to use both products for one delicious entree!
Ingredients:
- Whole Pork Shoulder Roast or Boston Butt (with or without bones)
- 12 oz can of Coke
- 1 Tbs Onion Powder
- 1 Tbs Garlic Powder
- 1 Tbs Black Pepper
- 1 Tbs Salt
- 1 bottle of your favorite Barbecue Sauce (I use Sweet Baby Rays)
Instructions:
- Remove any thick sections of fat from the outside of the pork roast.
- Whisk spices together and rub all over the pork roast.
- Place pork roast into sprayed crockpot.
- Pour can of Coke over roast.
- Cover and cook on HIGH for 5 hours or LOW for 10 hours.
- Remove roast from crockpot. You may need to use a slotted spoon because it will be falling apart.
- Remove and discard bones.
- Reserve ½ cup of juices from the crockpot and discard the rest.
- Shred meat using two forks, then return shredded meat to crockpot.
- Add reserved juices and the entire bottle of barbecue sauce. Stir well.
- Set heat to low and cook 30 more minutes before serving.
4 Ingredient London Broil
F & L Market has Angus London Broil for $2.89 a pound this week. This is a family favorite, and it is so simple and delicious.
Ingredients:
- 1½-2 lb. London Broil
- 1 cup Italian dressing
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup honey
Instructions:
- Mix Italian dressing, honey and soy sauce in a large Ziploc bag.
- Add London broil to bag and, if possible, let it marinate several hours in the refrigerator.
- Grill on low heat 12 minutes each side (4 minute longer per side if you like it well done . . . but who likes it well done?!).
- This is a great recipe to quickly throw together in the morning and let marinate in the refrigerator during the day. Just put the meat in the oven or grill it when you get home.
- If you are living a cold climate and aren’t brave enough to grill in the winter , then preheat the oven to 375 degrees and bake the London broil on the lowest rack uncovered in a disposable pan for 45 min (+/- 15 minutes depending on preferred level of doneness).
- As always with red meat, let it sit for 5-10 minutes after cooking before cutting to seal in the juice.
- This London broil is great served with grilled asparagus and a smashed potato.
Grilled Sirloin in Bourbon Marinade
Ingredients:
- 1⁄2 cup water
- 1⁄2 cup Bourbon (like Jim Beam works great)
- 1⁄2 cup soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 3 1⁄2 lbs sirloin steaks (2 1-inch thick steaks)
Directions:
- Prepare marinade ingredients: Pour water, bourbon, soy sauce, honey, dry mustard, and garlic powder into a large zip top bag. Seal bag and lay flat on the counter. Massage the bag with your fingers to dissolve any mustard and garlic powder granules and mix the ingredients.
- Add steak to the bag. Refrigerate overnight, or for at least six hours, turning occasionally.
- Place bag on counter about an hour before grilling. Turn after 30 minutes. Remove steak and discard marinade.
- For 1″ steaks, grill about 10 minutes per side, or until about 140-145 degrees. Remove from grill, and cover steaks for about 10 minutes before serving.
- Can serve as steaks, or slice thinly across the grain before serving.
Teriyaki Glazed Pork Spareribs
This week at F&L Market, they have pork spareribs for just .99 a pound. This recipe is a must try, if you love Asian flavors!
Ingredients
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup Chinese five-spice powder
- 1 rack pork spareribs, trimmed of excess fat, cut in 1/2 through the bone so you have 2-inch length riblets
- 2 tablespoons white sesame seeds, for garnish
- Cilantro leaves, chopped, for garnish
- Green onion, thinly sliced, for garnish
For the Teriyaki Glaze:
- 1 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 cup fresh grapefruit juice
- 1/4 cup hoisin sauce
- 3 tablespoons ketchup
- 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 fresh red chile, split
- 2 garlic cloves, smashed
- 2 -inch piece fresh ginger, cut into 1-inch coins
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F.
- Mix the salt and pepper in a small bowl with the five-spice powder. Rub some of the mixture all over the ribs, and then store remaining rub in an airtight container for another use. Arrange the ribs in a single layer in a roasting pan and slow-roast for 2 hours.
- To make Teriyaki Glaze: In a pot, combine the soy sauce, grapefruit juice, hoisin sauce, ketchup, rice wine vinegar, chile, garlic, and ginger over medium heat. Bring to a slow simmer and cook, stirring, until thickened, about 20 minutes. Reserve 1 cup of Teriyaki Glaze in a small bowl and set aside.
- In the last 30 minutes of cooking, baste the ribs with the Teriyaki Glaze. When they are done, the meat will start to pull away from the bone. Just before you’re ready to eat, baste the ribs with the Teriyaki Glaze again and stick them under the broiler for 5 to 8 minutes to make the spareribs a nice crusty brown. Separate the ribs with a cleaver or sharp knife, cutting at every second rib so there are 2 bones per piece. Pile them on a platter, and pour on the reserved Glaze. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and chopped cilantro.