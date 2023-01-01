Cause still to be determined in Lynchburg nursing home fire

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate the cause of a fire that forced the evacuation of a Lynchburg nursing home Friday night. It broke out around 7:45 at Seven Hills Rehabilitation and Nursing on Langhorne Road. Officials say the fire started in one of the rooms and was contained by the sprinkler system, but smoke spread and forced the evacuation of 90 residents. Two of them were taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. At first officials thought the facility might be uninhabitable because of the damage, but eventually everyone was allowed back inside.