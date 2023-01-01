Centra affected by Microsoft crash

Centra is being impacted by a worldwide system outage affecting computers that run on Microsoft Windows. As a result, Centra is operating on a modified schedule today (Friday, 7/19).

Centra’s emergency departments and urgent care locations are fully operational. Most ambulatory clinics such as primary care and specialty clinics are open but experiencing delays. If you have a procedure or appointment at a Centra hospital, please call the location directly to confirm.

Note: Due to the outage, some of our phone systems are affected. If you get a continuous busy signal, please try again later or contact our switchboard at 434.200.3000.