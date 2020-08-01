Centra Health adjusts visitation policy

Centra Health is adjusting its visitation policy to accommodate an increase in COVID hospitalizations in recent weeks. Effective Thursday, all Centra Hospitals will limit visitors to ONE visitor at a time per adult patient. Professional doulas and clergy members are recognized members of the care team and are not included in the visitor count. Visitors must be 16 years of age and older. • Visitation time will shift to 2pm-7pm for ALL Centra Hospitals.

Here is the news release from Centra Hospital:

As most of you are aware, we are experiencing an increase in our COVID inpatient census. To put this into

perspective, we have seen a steady increase in hospitalizations in the last several weeks and the current testing

positivity rate is on the rise. This is also consistent with the amount of community spread the Virginia Department

of Health is witnessing in our service areas.

With these increases, unfortunately, comes change. We understand the importance visitation has on both our

patients and their families; however, the safety of our patients and Caregivers remain our top priority. After

significant consideration, Centra will be amending our current visitation restrictions.

Effective Thursday, January 5th, ALL Centra Hospitals will limit visitors in inpatient spaces to ONE visitor

at a time per adult patients. To further clarify, this one visitor may interchange during the patient’s hospital stay.

Please note: professional doulas are recognized members of the care team and are not included in the visitor

count, as are clergy members.

The following updates will also be effective at this time:

• Visitors must be 16 years of age and older.

• Visitation time will shift to 2pm-7pm for ALL Centra Hospitals.

Please note: Under special circumstances and for the unique needs of our patients and Caregivers, this guidance

may need to be adjusted at Centra’s discretion.

We encourage visitors to check the Centra website for current visitation guidelines before arriving at the hospital.

This ONE visitor per patient:

• Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

• Will be screened each time they enter hospital facilities

• Must wear a mask while in any Centra building

• Will be expected to comply with CDC guidance in place at the time of their visit

We will continue to monitor this policy and will adapt as needed if the safety of our Caregivers and patients

requires it. Thank you for your help to share these changes, as well as following the many efforts we are taking to

keep our communities safe and healthy.