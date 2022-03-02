Centra Health: Omicron-driven COVID surge has peaked

Centra Health says the recent COVID surge driven by the Omicron variant has peaked. On January 25th, Lynchburg General hospital had 186 patients. Since then they’ve seen a steady decrease to 147 today. As a result, Centra has updated its visitation policy beginning MOnday February 7th. Patients will be allowed to have one visitor at a time in acute care facilities. Visitation time will shift to 2pm-7pm for ALL Centra Hospitals.

Here is the entire news release from Centra Health:

Centra Updates for February 2, 2022

• Centra’s inpatient COVID census for 02.22.22:

o 147 Total Patients: 15 are ICU patients, 7 are ventilated

o 123 Lynchburg General Hospital

o 18 Southside Community Hospital

o 6 Bedford Memorial Hospital

• It appears more definitive now that we have reached our peak census during the current

COVID surge, driven by the Omicron variant. This peak occurred on January 25th, with the

census at LGH/VBH cresting at 186. We have seen a very significant, consistent fall since

then (over 60 patient total difference), which has been sustained for over 1 week.

While this is now allowing us to pivot towards de-escalating some of our COVID responses,

we realize that we still have a very significant strain on all of our facilities and caregivers with

continued high COVID patient volumes (see below).

• With the continued decline of COVID-positive patients in our facilities, we will be updating our

visitation policy as of Monday, February 7th

. We understand how important visitation is to our

patients and their healing and feel it is safe to loosen these restrictions moving forward. We will

continue to monitor our system-wide positivity rate and community impact to make future

visitation decisions.

Visitation may vary depending on your location due to regulatory and capacity mandates, so

we ask that you please be aware of your individual location specifics. Here are a few highlights

of these changes:

o Patients will be allowed to have one (1) visitors at a time in acute care facilities. This

individual can interchange during the patient’s hospital stay. Exceptions based on

patient experience or end-of-life care may apply depending on location.

o Visitors must be 16 years of age and older.

o Visitation time will shift to 2pm-7pm for ALL Centra Hospitals.

We encourage visitors to check the Centra website for current visitation guidelines before

arriving at the hospital.

This ONE visitor per patient:

o Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness

of breath)

o Will be screened each time they enter hospital facilities

o Must wear a mask while in any Centra building

o Will be expected to comply with CDC guidance in place at the time of their visit

• As the demand for COVID testing has continued to increase, opportunities for testing have

been made available:

o Virginia Department of Health is offering testing on the following dates and times:

▪ 2/3/22: 1:00-4:00 at Lynchburg Health Department. Rapid PCR and send off

PCR available

▪ 2/10/22: 1:00-4:00 at Lynchburg Health Department. Rapid PCR and send off

PCR available

• We encourage our communities to visit centrahealth.com/where-go-care to determine the

options available to receive care at Centra based on symptoms and geographical location to

offset longer wait times and capacity challenges in the ED.