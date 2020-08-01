Centra Health relaxes visitation policy based on improving COVID-19 numbers

A tremendous turnaround. That’s how Centra Health officials are describing the COVID-19 situation right now. Medical Director Dr. Christoper Lewis says Lynchburg General Hospital has 8 COVID patients, one of them in ICU.
He says Centra is relaxing its visitation policy beginning Friday. TWO visitors will be allowed per inpatient adult for NON-COVID patients and patients in the Labor and Delivery and Mother/Baby Units. Visitors for the Emergency Room and procedural areas will remain restricted to ONE visitor per patient.
Meanwhile, Centra VP Michael Elliott says the vaccine supply is increasing:
He says 30-thousand vaccine doses have been administered in the area so far.