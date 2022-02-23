Centra Health relaxes visitation policy

Centra Health officials continue to see a decline of COVID-positive patients in their hospitals, so they’re relaxing their visitation policy. Beginning Monday, February 28th patients will be allowed to have two (2) visitors at a time in acute care facilities. These individuals can interchange during the patient’s hospital stay. Visitation time will shift to 7am-9pm for ALL Centra Hospitals.

Here is the entire news release from Centra:

Centra Updates for February 23, 2022

Visitation changes effective February 28th are outlined below:

With the continued decline of COVID-positive patients in our facilities, we will be updating our

visitation policy as of Monday, February 28th

. We understand how important visitation is to our

patients and their healing and feel it is safe to loosen these restrictions moving forward.

Visitation may vary depending on your location due to regulatory and capacity mandates, so we

ask that you please be aware of your individual location specifics. Here are a few highlights of

these changes:

• Patients will be allowed to have two (2) visitors at a time in acute care facilities. These

individuals can interchange during the patient’s hospital stay. Exceptions based on

patient experience or end-of-life care may apply depending on location.

• Visitation time will shift to 7am-9pm for ALL Centra Hospitals.

We encourage visitors to check the Centra website for current visitation guidelines before

arriving at the hospital.

This TWO visitors per patient;

• Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of

breath)

• Will be screened each time they enter hospital facilities

• Must wear a mask while in any Centra building

• Will be expected to comply with CDC guidance in place at the time of their visit

As a reminder, the pandemic is not over, so we must remain vigilant. We will continue to monitor

our system-wide positivity rate and community impact to make future visitation decisions.