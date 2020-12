Centra Health officials said today that an increase in the number of COVID cases is starting to put a strain on the hospital system. Centra Medical Director Christopher Lewis says as of today, 87 COVID patients are at Lynchburg General, 16 of them in ICU. That’s up from 71 about a week ago.

The good news –he says they’ve vaccinated more than 1000 health care workers so far :

Centra president Andrew Muller says they’re restricting their visitation policy as a result: