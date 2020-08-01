Centra Health sees “concerning increase” of COVID patients at Lynchburg General Hospital

Centra Health officials are seeing what they call a “concerning increase” of COVID patients at Lynchburg General Hospital. They now have 39 COVID patients, 14 of them in intensive care, after having none for several days near the end of June. Unlike earlier cases, they say patients are now younger, with ½ of them under the age of 50, and almost all the patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.

Centra Health officials say they don’t have any pediatric patients, although any children that came in would likely be transferred elsewhere.

Centra officials say 60% of Centra’s workforce is vaccinated. They said they are “seriously considering” requiring vaccines for all employees and will make an announcement in the coming weeks.