Centra Health suspends visitation at Lynchburg General Hospital, other facilities

Centra Health has temporarily suspended visitation at Lynchburg General Hospital because of an increase in COVID cases. That includes hospitals, Emergency Departments, Urgent Care, Primary Care Practices and all CMG locations. It does NOT apply to clergy, parents of minors, doulas and support personal. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care.

Here is more information from Centra:

Centra Updates for January 12, 2022

• Centra’s inpatient COVID census for 01.12.22:

o 154 Total Patients: 36 vaccinated; 17 are ICU patients (4 vaccinated), 13 are ventilated (4

vaccinated)

o 135 Lynchburg General Hospital

o 15 Southside Community Hospital

o 4 Bedford Memorial Hospital

• We have continued to see rising COVID numbers in our communities, as well as our COVID patient

census. We have now clearly exceeded our prior all-time peak in January of 2021, which was 131

COVID patients at LGH/VBH.

• As conditions due to COVID continue to evolve, we are daily making decisions to rapidly address

challenges while making every effort to provide safe and effective care. Effective Thursday, January

13th, Centra will be temporarily suspending visitation. This will be a temporary measure and we will

continue to assess on a weekly basis as we move forward. To clarify, this means visitation will not be

permitted.

Locations affected include:

o Hospitals

o Emergency Departments

o Urgent Care

o Primary Care Practices

o All CMG locations

This does not apply to clergy, parents of minors, doulas and support personal. Exceptions will be made

for end-of-life care. If your loved one is admitted, please talk to your nurse about possible communication

opportunities that may be provided. There are IPADS and other methods of communication available to

keep you in touch with your loved ones. We encourage visitors to check the Centra website for current

visitation guidelines before arriving at any Centra facility.

• As the demand for COVID testing has continued to increase, opportunities for testing have been made

available:

o Centra testing event every Wednesday from 1-4pm and every Saturday from 8-1pm for the

month of January, at Lynchburg Family Medical Residency Practice; 2323 Memorial Avenue,

Suite 10, Lynchburg. Testing is for anyone 16 years or older who has symptoms or has had

close contact exposure.

o Centra testing event every Saturday in January, from 8-1pm at Bedford General Surgery; 1615

Oakwood Street, Suite D, Bedford. Testing is for anyone 16 years or older who has symptoms

or has had close contact exposure.

o Virginia Department of Health is offering testing every Wednesday from Noon-3pm at the VDH

Alleghany Avenue location in Lynchburg