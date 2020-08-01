Centra has named a new president and CEO: Amy F. Carrier is currently market president for the Bon Secours Hampton Roads Health System. Carrier has 28 years in healthcare experience. Under her leadership, officials say Bon Secours experienced growth in quality and safety metrics and improvements in financial performance. Centra chose Carrier after a nationwide search to replace Andrew Mueller, who left earlier this year. Richard Tugman will continue to serve as interim CEO until Carrier takes over in September.

Here is the entire news release from Centra:

Centra Names New President and CEO

Lynchburg, VA—Centra is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy F. Carrier to the role of

president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 7, 2021.

“We conducted a comprehensive national search to ensure we found the best fit for our communities,

and the board is confident in the highly qualified individual we have selected to assume leadership of

Centra,” said Amy Ray, chair of the Centra Board of Directors. “Ms. Carrier’s mission-driven focus,

approachability, and proven track record of healthcare leadership make her uniquely qualified to

successfully lead Centra well into the future.”

Ms. Carrier completed her B.A. degree in Labor Studies from The Pennsylvania State University and

received her Master of Business Administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. With over 28

years in healthcare, Ms. Carrier’s experience spans the continuum of care and is reflected in her high

regard for the value and contribution of every member of the team.

Ms. Carrier comes to Centra from Bon Secours Mercy Health, where she served as the Market

President for the Bon Secours Hampton Roads Health System. Prior to that appointment, she served

as the Chief Operating Officer for Richmond-based Bon Secours Virginia Health System. Under her

leadership, Bon Secours experienced considerable growth in both quality and safety metrics as well

as significant improvements in financial performance. In addition, she has proven expertise in strategy,

operations, service line development, and strong community relations.

“I am thrilled to join Centra and make the central Virginia community my home,” said Carrier. “I am

honored to move into this role and to have the opportunity to help guide Centra into the future. I

appreciate the board’s confidence and look forward to adding to Centra’s legacy of excellence in

healthcare.”

The Centra Board of Directors also wishes to thank Richard Tugman for his dedication and steadfast

leadership during his tenure as interim CEO. Richard will remain with Centra and resume his duties as

the President of Piedmont Community Health Plan upon Amy Carrier’s arrival in September.

