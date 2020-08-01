Centra offers COVID testing sites

As the demand for COVID testing has continued to increase, opportunities for testing have been made

available:

o Centra testing event every Wednesday from 1-4pm and every Saturday from 8-1pm for the

month of January, at Lynchburg Family Medical Residency Practice; 2323 Memorial Avenue,

Suite 10, Lynchburg. Testing is for anyone 16 years or older who has symptoms or has had

close contact exposure.

o Centra testing event every Saturday in January, from 8-1pm at Bedford General Surgery; 1615

Oakwood Street, Suite D, Bedford. Testing is for anyone 16 years or older who has symptoms

or has had close contact exposure.

o Virginia Department of Health is offering testing every Wednesday from Noon-3pm at the VDH

Alleghany Avenue location in Lynchburg.

• We encourage our communities to visit centrahealth.com/where-go-care to determine the options

available to receive care at Centra based on symptoms and geographical location to offset longer wait

times and capacity challenges in the ED.

