Centra officials “cautiously optimistic” about COVID-19 numbers

Centra Health officials say they’re cautiously optimistic about the latest COVID numbers. The hospital currently has 70 COVID patients, down from 133 two weeks ago. Centra Medical Director Dr. Christopher Lewis addressed concerns about a new more contagious variant of COVID that have been discovered in Virginia:
Centra Health officials say as of today they’ve vaccinated more than 12-thousand health care workers. Vaccines are being distributed based on a health district’s population, and Vice President Michael Elliott says area health care providers are working in a partnership in the area to distribute the vaccine as efficiently as possible.
He says once companies have made more vaccines, Virginia will be able to distribute more.