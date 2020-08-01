Centra officials: good news and bad news on the COVID front

Centra health officials say there’s good news and bad news when it comes to local COVID-19 numbers. There are currently fewer COVID-19 patients at Lynchburg General hospital: 92 positive patients in the hospital, down from 133 patients a week ago. The bad news is they’ve seen more deaths from COVID, including 10 since Monday. Centra’s Dr. Andrew Mueller says they expect the numbers to rise again:

Meanwhile, officials say they’ve vaccinated more than 9000 healthcare workers – both at Centra and private providers as well. Centra Transformation officer Michael Elliott says today they will begin vaccinating patients within the Centra Medical Group primary care offices.

Dr. Andrew Mueller says while the vaccines aren’t mandatory, most healthcare workers are getting them: