Centra officials say Omicron may be peaking

Centra Health officials say cases of the Omicron variant of COVID may be peaking in the area. Lynchburg General Hospital currently has 138 COVID patients, more than the previous high of 131 in January of 2021. But they say while the numbers are straining their system, there are early indicators that this may represent the peak of the current surge.

Here are more COVID numbers from Centra Health:

Centra Updates for January 19, 2022

• Centra’s inpatient COVID census for 01.19.22:

o 160 Total Patients: 72 vaccinated; 18 are ICU patients (3 vaccinated), 9 are ventilated

o 138 Lynchburg General Hospital

o 17 Southside Community Hospital

o 5 Bedford Memorial Hospital

• Our COVID patient census for the system is fluctuating between 150-170 on average. We are now

consistently exceeding our prior all-time peak in January of 2021, which was 131 COVID patients at

LGH/VBH. While these new highs of COVID volume are significantly straining our system, there are

early indicators that this may represent the peak of our current surge.

•