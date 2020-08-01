Centra officials: “We’re in a dark place right now”

Centra’s Medical Director Dr. Christopher Lewis says Lynchburg General hospital currently has 105 COVID patients, 19 of them on ventilators.

A few weeks ago, the hospital had 87 total COVID patients.

Centra CEO Dr. Andrew Mueller says it’s stretching the hospital’s resources:

He says he hopes the picture will be much brighter after a couple of months. Meanwhile, Centra has vaccinated almost 45-hundred of its healthcare workers; some are now receiving their second dose. Officials say they haven’t seen any severe allergic reactions.