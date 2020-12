Centra Health officials says Lynchburg General received its first shipment of 2,925 doses Pfizer vaccines this morning and they’re now in cold storage in the hospital’s pharmacy. Medical Director Dr. Christoper Lewis says they could begin vaccinations as early as tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lewis says Lynchburg General currently has 58 COVID patients, 13 of them in ICU. That’s a 15-patient increase since the beginning of the month. 132 people have died from COVID at Lynchburg General.