Centra wants input on community health needs

Centra Launches Tri-Annual Work on Community Health Needs Assessment

LYNCHBURG, V.A., February 5, 2024– Centra recently launched its tri-annual Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) on February 1, 2024, to identify the strengths and resources available to meet the needs of children, youth and families in central and southern Virginia.

Every three years, Centra administers Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNAs) for each region where its four hospitals are located. The completion of these CHNAs along with the implementation of the action plans derived from their results ensures that Centra is compliant with requirements for not-for-profit hospitals as created by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

The assessments focus on identifying health disparities, gaps and unmet needs along with identifying community resources, strengths and perceptions. The assessments are conducted through focus groups and by surveying the general population.

Some initiatives that occurred as a result of the previous assessment which was administered in 2021 include Centra increasing access to primary care in the Farmville region, opening the emPATH Unit in Lynchburg and supporting the expansion of childcare services in Bedford.

Ultimately, the results of the CHNAs will guide Centra and its community partners as they develop strategic plans to address identified needs while also informing how Centra invests its funds and resources back into the community to address identified needs.

This year, Centra is partnering with the Central Virginia Health District, Piedmont Health District, and Pittsylvania/Danville Health District who are key leaders in the advancement of public health initiatives within Centra’s service area. Collaboration across the region is also occurring with cross-sector community leaders who are dedicated to addressing the health needs of these communities.

Centra is asking residents of these communities to take action and make sure their voice is heard by completing the survey before March 31! It can be completed online at https://www.centrahealth.com/community-resources/community-health or a paper version can be obtained at local health department offices.