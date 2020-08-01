Centra welcomes first baby of 2021



After a year of unprecedented illness, election fatigue and social unrest, 2020 was a year most people want to put behind them. As we enter 2021, the hope of better times to come begins almost immediately with the birth of one of our newest citizens! Kaleb and Piper Van De Perre welcomed their second son, Cooper Bryce, into the world early this morning at 1:43a.m. Baby boy Van De Perre weighed 8 pounds 1ounce and was 20 inches long.

Piper Van De Perre was due on January 18th, but was surprised when the timing of her labor placed her at Virginia Baptist’s Labor and Delivery unit on New Year’s Eve. “I thought we might be the first baby of the New Year, but I knew another mother who might already be in labor could arrive at the hospital and be ahead of us. I also knew there was a mother in the room next to me pushing when I was pushing. So, we weren’t sure until he actually arrived.”

Both Kaleb and Piper expressed their gratitude for a healthy baby and a safe delivery in the midst of a pandemic, “it ended up being really quiet and calm since it was just the two of us.” When asked what this meant for the new year Kaleb said, “we hope this year is like his delivery, good, safe and easy.”

The hat Cooper is wearing in the attached picture was made by the mother of a Labor and Delivery nurse specifically for the “New Years’ Baby”. Up close it has a little bit of gold sparkle to it – a hopeful sign of celebration of life and the year to come!