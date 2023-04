A.J. Owens and Sherri Arthur from Central Technology Solutions join Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to show off one of their customers, Lauren Smyk from Jamerson Lewis, and talk about their transition from pen and paper to using more technology for their jobs, being able to share documents and pictures with workers in the field, how they mesh with CTS from the IT side, and Sherri updates on Big O and how you can help him.