Central Va. Health District moves into Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccines

The Central Virginia Health District is now in Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations. That means that everyone, 16 and older, who lives or works in the City of Lynchburg, and the Counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell is now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to health district director Dr. Kerry Gateley, over 119,000 vaccinations have been administered in the district. Residents who want a vaccine can make an appointment by calling (434) 455-5889, or visiting www.vacinatecentralva.org for more information and clinic schedules.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CENTRAL VIRGINIA HEALTH DISTRICT NOW IN PHASE 2 OF COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

Dr. Kerry Gateley, Health Director for the Central Virginia Health District (CVHD), shared with Lynchburg officials this morning that the CVHD is now in Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations. Phase 2 means that everyone, 16 and older, who lives or works in the Central Virginia Health district is now eligible to get the appropriate COVID-19 vaccine. Although several CVDH Health Districts are moving into Phase 2 this week, the Commonwealth as a whole is not expected to move into Phase 2 until April 18.

“I can’t say I’m surprised at what has been accomplished and at our ability to move ahead to Phase 2,” said Dr. Wendy Wilcoxson, with the Central Virginia Regional Vaccination Task Force. “This is a massive accomplishment that impacts the lives of more than 250,000 people. There is still work to been done, but we are well on our way.”





According to Dr. Gateley, over 119,000 vaccinations have been administered in the CVHD. “The time is now for everyone who wants to be vaccinated to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Gateley. “We have adequate supplies of the vaccine and now that we are in Phase 2, I encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity.”





The CVHD is made up of the City of Lynchburg, and the Counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell. Residents in the Central Virginia Health District are encouraged to call the new phone center to make an appointment to receive a vaccine: (434) 455-5889. The phone center is staffed Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Residents are also encouraged to visit www.vacinatecentralva.org for more information and clinic schedules.

