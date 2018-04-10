Lynchburg man dies of gunshot wounds, one arrest

From News Release: On April 9, 2018 just after 6:00 pm, officers responded to the 500 block of Madison Street for a shots fired call. Upon arrival in the area, officers found a subject lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics responded to assist, yet the individual succumbed to his injuries.

Patrol officers and a K9 Unit began an investigation into the event. Shortly after, they were able to locate and identify the suspected shooter. Rodney O’Shawn Spinner II, an 18-year-old resident of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with the 2nd Degree Murder (18.2-32) of Jamale Deshawn Pannell, a 33 year-old resident of Lynchburg.



Please see the attached photos of both the suspect and the victim.

This investigation is currently ongoing. At this time, no further information will be released except as an UPDATE to this Press Release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Detective C. Davis with the Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. He can be reached at (434)455-6166. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-888-798-5900 or by using the new tipline at http://p3tips.com

or the P3 app.