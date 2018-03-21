Northam to unveil special session budget proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is set to introduce a new budget for next month’s special session.

Northam will discuss his proposal at a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The governor announced last week that he was calling state lawmakers back to work in April after they adjourned the regular 2018 session without passing a state spending plan.



The GOP-led General Assembly is split on whether to expand Medicaid to about 300,000 low-income Virginians. The House supports expansion while the Senate does not.

It’s unclear if there will be an agreement by April 11, when the special session convenes.

State government will shut down on July 1 if no budget is passed.