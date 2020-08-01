Central Virginia Health District holds flu & COVID testing events in January

Central Virginia Health District to host Flu & COVID-19 Testing Events

January 7, 14, 19 and 25 at the Lynchburg Health Department

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Central Virginia Health District is offering free tests that can detect both COVID-

19 and Flu (A+B) with a single specimen collection. With flu and COVID-19 cases still prevalent throughout

our area, the health district will host four drive-up testing events this month at the Lynchburg Health

Department, 307 Alleghany Ave. Testing will be offered at the side parking lot and will take place during the

following dates and times.

Saturday, January 7 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, January 14 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday, January 19 – 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25 – 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Rapid antigen test results will be available within 25-30 minutes. Following the testing process, individuals

should wait in their car. Results will be made available before leaving the testing location. Tests are free while

supplies last for anyone experiencing COVID or flu symptoms, regardless of vaccination or insurance status.

Please note: this is a testing event only. No treatments for COVID-19 or the flu will be available.

Additional questions will be answered via the following email address: cvhdcovidtesting@vdh.virginia.