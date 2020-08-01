Central Virginia Training Center Master Redevelopment Plan unveiled

A vision for the former Central Virginia Training Center property has been released.  Until recently, CVTC housed residents with mental and physical disabilities.  A master redevelopment plan calls for transforming the 350 acres of land along the James River into a mixture of industrial space, commercial retail, and neighborhood services.   Megan Lucas with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance says the plan also incorporates the site’s history: 

Amherst County supervisors have approved the plan for future developers to use as a guideline.    

 

She says developers have already expressed interest in the site. 