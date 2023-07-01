Changes coming to Lynchburg trash fees

Some changes are coming to Lynchburg’s trash pickup: A few years ago, the city replaced trash decals with a $10 monthly fee per trash cart. City officials say some residents have been using more than one trash cart but have only been charged for one. Beginning in August, residents with more than one trash cart will be charged the $10 monthly fee per cart. This change is effective immediately, but since Lynchburg City Council waived the trash fee for a year, residents won’t have to pay again until next July.

Here’s more information from the City of Lynchburg:

New Billing Process for City of Lynchburg Solid Waste Services



LYNCHBURG, Va. – In 2020, Lynchburg City Council approved a restructuring of the City’s refuse collection system. Initial implementation consisted of replacing the Pay as You Throw trash cart decal program with a $10 monthly fee per trash cart, charged to residences and businesses for solid waste services, including weekly trash collection, recycling drop-off, convenience center, monthly bulk and brush pickup and other solid waste services.

The Department of Public Works recently completed inventorying all City-owned trash carts and will begin charging $10 per cart as authorized by City Council. This change will be effective beginning with August 2023 water bills (for July service dates).

PLEASE NOTE: City Council waived the initial $10/month fee from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Beginning July 1, 2024, residences and businesses will resume paying the monthly fee for each City-owned trash cart utilized.

Some residents have utilized extra trash carts but have only been charged for one cart. Beginning in August, residents will more than one trash cart will be charged the $10 monthly fee per cart for solid waste services. Residents and businesses with extra trash carts they no longer wish to use may call the Citizens First Info Center at (434) 856-2489 to have Public Works pick the carts up.

A list of frequently asked questions regarding this program is available HERE.



To view the Lynchburg City Code regarding this ordinance, click HERE.