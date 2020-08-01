UPDATE: Man charged after Campbell Co. shooting

UPDATE:

An Appomattox man is facing charges after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Campbell County. Police say 45-year-old Maurice Megginson was stopped at a stoplight when he got out of his vehicle and began assaulting another motorist. The two struggled over a gun and it discharged, injuring them both.

Police say the woman inside the other vehicle had an existing protective order against Megginson that barred him from any contact with her. Megginson is charged with assault and battery and violation of a protective order.

EARLIER: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says two men shot at each other at an intersection in Campbell County. Police say the incident between two motorists occurred around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Rt. 460 and Rt. 24.

Here is the full news release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Release Statement on Wednesday Shooting in Concord Involving Two Motorists

There is no threat to the public or community, this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information about this case please contact Investigator S.T Herndon of The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9514 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.



Community members can also leave a tips online here or through the P3 app on mobile devices.

