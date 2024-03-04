Chief Ryan Zuidema Breaks Down the Lynchburg Crime Report

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about the challenges of marijuana and how they handle it, the Crime Report numbers including a 34% increase in car thefts, guns being stolen from vehicles, were the murder number last year just a blip, did the curfew for minors help bring some of the crime numbers down, when will they be moving into their new police headquarters on Odd Fellows Road, the Honor Garden put together by the Lynchburg Police Foundation, and more.