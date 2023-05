Lynchburg Police Chief, Ryan Zuidema, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the update of the case of the 6 year old boy who was murdered in his home, how many gangs are in the area, the status of the case of 12 year old girl who was shot and killed in her home, how a curfew would help officers, the Violent Crime Response Team and how it is doing, has there been a bump in recruiting, why people don’t want to give information to police, and more.