Child injured in overnight shooting in Lynchburg

A 10-year-old child was injured when someone fired into his house overnight in Lynchburg. Police say around 1:30 this morning, someone fired into a residence in the 700 block of Grady Street. A 10-year-old boy inside suffered a grazing gunshot wound and was treated at the scene for a superficial injury. No one else was injured in the incident. No word yet on any suspects.

Here is the entire release from Lynchburg Police:

Shooting on Grady Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Grady Street overnight.

On January 12, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700-block of Grady Street for a report of shots fired. On scene, officers were notified that a residence had been struck by gunfire with occupants inside the residence. A 10-year-old male suffered a grazing gunshot wound. The child was treated at the scene for a superficial injury. No one else was injured in the incident.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspects on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.