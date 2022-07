Thousands of people, including Governor Youngkin, are expected today in Chincoteague for the annual pony swim, after a 2-year hiatus due to COVID. The 97-year Chincoteague tradition includes the Pony Swim on Wednesday where the ponies make their annual pilgrimage from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island. The Pony Auction tomorrow is the biggest annual fundraiser for Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company that manages the pony herd on Assateague Island.