Chris Faraldi Talks His Remarks During Tuesday’s City Council Meeting

Lynchburg Vice Mayor, Chris Faraldi, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about his remarks at the end of the Lynchburg City Council Meeting on Tuesday Night about Councilman Misjuns’ resolution, does he support the resolution, the laptop that Misjuns showed during the meeting, is there a problem in Lynchburg’s workforce culture, the new members to the Lynchburg School Board and why he did and did not vote candidates, what he thinks about potentially being censured for his remarks on Tuesday night, and more.