Lynchburg Vice Mayor, Chris Faraldi, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about City Council vote to spend money on an amphitheater, the amphitheater being on a flood plane and any potential issues that could face, who’s going to run the amphitheater, is the amphitheater really a necessity for the city, will there be road and parking improvements, is there a date on when construction will start, and more.