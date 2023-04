Lynchburg Vice Mayor, Chris Faraldi, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the bomb threat that evacuated City Hall on Tuesday, the property tax rate, the letter that him and three other Republican members sent to the City Manager, why was the Mayor not apart of sending the letter, public safety and if there are really going to be cuts made, the response made by Attorney General Jason Miyares, is Wynter Benda in danger of losing his job?, and more.