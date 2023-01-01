Christian DePaul Talks LCS Facilities Master Plan Recommendation

Lynchburg City School Board Member, Christian DePaul, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the Lynchburg City Schools Facilities Master Plan, what the recommended plan of action is from the Finance and Facilities Committee, why Dearington and T.C. Miller are the schools that have been chosen to close, how much of the costs of these two schools attributed to maintenance, what’s going to happen when this recommendation goes to the school board, what is the costs per year per student for education, would city council have to approve of the plan if the school board passes it, being apart of the Discipline Committee, and more.