Washington Post’s Chuck Culpepper joins us to talk horse racing and Kentucky Derby results, including if this was the wildest Derby finish he’s seen in his twenty plus years of covering the event, on how close it was for Mystik Dan to come in ahead of Sierra Leone and Forever Young in a photo finish, and if thoroughbred racing needs to re-evaluate their schedule if another Churchill Downs winner fails to attempt the second leg of the triple crown at the Preakness.