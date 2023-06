Washington Post’s Cindy Boren joins The Sportsline to talk about the big news of the day – the PGA/LIV merger, including what role PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan played in the seemingly impromptu merger, on how PGA pros who didn’t take the Saudi money at LIV now look like “chumps,” and what repercussions LIV defectors may face once they rejoin the PGA Tour.